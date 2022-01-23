Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized for 3 days in Milan







Silvio Berlusconi Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, 85 years old, has been hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since last Thursday (20), informed sources linked to the politician this Sunday (23). The news comes a day after the leader of Forza Italia (FI) gave up on trying to run for the country’s presidency.

This Sunday morning, the Italian press began to report that Berlusconi had gone to the hospital, which is always used for routine examinations and hospitalizations for the former prime minister.

However, it turned out that he was already hospitalized at the site and that was the reason that made him give up participating in a center-right meeting – held in person and virtually – scheduled for this Saturday afternoon. The announcement that he had withdrawn from the candidacy was read by allies during the meeting, but no one knew exactly where Berlusconi was.

The ex-politician has been hospitalized quite often because of an inflammatory disease and heart problems, on the latter, he even had surgery in 2016. The diseases were further aggravated after he contracted Covid-19 at the end of 2020. .

While these hospitalizations were taking place, Berlusconi is responding to prosecutions for possible corruption of witnesses in Milan and Rome, still on account of the scandal of the parties that became known as “bunga-bungas”. To try to reduce hospitalizations, which cause postponements in hearings, family sources inform that a true hospital structure was set up in the Arcore mansion.