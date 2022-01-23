Slovenia calls Linn da Quebrada a ‘friend’ and is reprimanded

While DJ Alok rocks the first party of the season of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Linn da Quebrada and Eslovênia chat in a corner. The conversation runs normally, when one sister says to the other: “Not here, friend”. Instantly, she corrects herself, saying “friend” with an emphasis on the “a”.

“I did it unintentionally, without realizing it”, Slovenia justified itself. “Friend, you can’t be wrong anymore”, scolded the singer and actress.

This was not the first time that the sister referred to Linn in the masculine: during a lunch, Slovenia called the confinement colleague “he”. Who also doesn’t seem to understand Linn’s pronouns is Laís, who sent the controversial transphobic text that questioned whether Linn was “single”. Since arriving at BBB 22 last Thursday, Linn da Quebrada has gone through successive situations of transphobia within the reality show, despite having the word “she” – literally – tattooed on her forehead.

Check out: