Slovenia calls Linn da Quebrada a ‘friend’, causes trouble and gets scolded TV News

Once again, Slovenia Marques referred to Linn da Quebrada by the male pronoun on BBB 22. The model called the actress a “friend” and caused a stir on Saturday night (22) during the first party of the season. “You can’t go wrong anymore”, complained the Camarote member.

While talking to the famous, the paraibana shot: “Not here, friend”. Soon after, she tried to correct the word. “Friend! Fuck! It was unintentional”, completed the confined. Upset with the situation, Linn alerted her colleague about the mistake. “Friend, you can’t be wrong anymore”, he shot.

This is not the first time Slovenia has referred to Linn using the masculine pronoun. On another occasion, the model called the singer “he”.

“I don’t know if you were at the table, but we were talking to Linn, Linda, I’ll call her Linda… And then she [Lina] said: ‘I want pepper’. Then someone passed by and I took it, then I said: ‘No, it’s for him’. there at the time [Lina] said ‘she'”, the influencer told Lucas Bissoli after what happened.

On Twitter, the team of the member of the team Pipoca issued a note:

Out here, in the real world, Eslô is a person who is always listened to, she is always silent to learn, several times in conversations with friends, she learned something and did not repeat it again. We know how serious it is to call a trans/transvestite person by the pronoun they don’t identify.

“We know how this can affect and hurt many people and we do not agree with that. We will never put Slovenia in the role of victim in this situation, but it is also up to us to communicate that the moment she realized the giant mistake. She regretted and apologized with Linn and the participant understood and accepted her apologies. We hope that every day she evolves so that attitudes like today do not happen again”, added the participant’s team.



Watch the video:

slovenia calling linn “friend” and linn saying that it’s no longer possible to make mistakes. THE MACETADAAAAAAAAA #BBB22pic.twitter.com/juzdt9fgQ9 – Mateus. (@gratidaorafa) January 23, 2022

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB 22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: