Slovenia finds condoms in her bed and looks for ‘guilty’

In the Lollipop Room, on the BBB 2022, Slovenia was surprised to find condoms under her pillow.

“Who put it?“, questioned Miss Pernambuco. “Did the production put this to become a subject in the house?“, asked Mary. “Putting these condoms here under the pillow was very specific, right?“, continued.

While the brothers had fun with the situation, Vyni said: “Was it Barbara’s joke? That looks like her“.

“Yeah, she was the one who put that sentence for me on the Queridometer“, recalled Eslô. “Gone, I loved the entertainment“, said Mary.

Some time later, Barbara entered the room and was asked about the possible authorship of the joke. “I? Where do you think I’m going to get this from?“, questioned the blonde while laughing. “Oh, oh, I knew you were naughty, but now I understand everything“, added the sister. “I know you.. Who doesn’t know you buy you“, said Slovenia.

BBB 2022: Slovenia is detonated on the web

It is worth remembering that the participant drew attention on the web this Thursday (20) by calling Linn da Quebrada “he“. The singer, who is a transvestite, responds to the female gender and has “she” tattooed on her forehead.

In a conversation with Lucas, Eslô said that he called the artist “he” several times during lunch with the brothers. She still got the singer’s name wrong and decided to call it “Beautiful“, in the feminine, but still referring to Linn in the masculine.

“For example, you were at the table, we were talking to Linn, Linda, I’ll call her Linda“, started. In the sequence, she got in the way of the conversation and said that Linn wanted pepper to put in the food and a person was passing a bottle. When Slovenia took the object, she said: “No, it’s for him“. The singer, at the same time, corrected: “Is it over there“.

On the web, netizens reacted. “I can’t understand people who look at a person who is physically a woman and call him ‘he’. Even if unintentionally, it doesn’t make any sense.“, commented a follower.

“Bro, literally Linn has a she tattooed on her forehead and even if she didn’t, it couldn’t happen. Total ignorance on the part of the Old Lady“, pointed out a fan of Linn da Quebrada.

“Lina made a point of going to all the people in the house and introducing herself as ‘A Lina’, everyone in the house uses ‘she’ to talk to Linn, in addition to her being super feminine and having literally written on her forehead ‘she’ ‘, but yes it was unintentionally yes…“, joked one netizen.

