Son of actress Regina King dies at 26

DJ Ian Alexander Jr, son of Oscar-winning actress Regina King, has died at age 26. Ian was the only child of the actress, the result of her marriage to music producer Ian Alexander Sr.

“Our family is devastated on a deeper level by the loss of Ian,” Regina King said in a statement sent to the magazine.

“He is such a bright light who cared so deeply for the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” the actress concluded in the statement.

According to People magazine, the family confirmed in a statement that Ian took his own life. In interviews prior to publication, Regina had spoken of the pride she felt in her son.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You can say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what it is,” she said at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the most satisfying thing ever.”

Ask for help

If you are thinking about committing suicide, seek specialized help such as the CVV and CAPS (Psychosocial Care Centers) in your city.

The CVV (https://www.cvv.org.br/) is open 24 hours a day (including holidays) by calling 188, and is also available via email, chat and in person. There are more than 120 service stations throughout Brazil.