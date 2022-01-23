Soy producer, keep an eye out for next week’s events

Follow below the facts that should deserve the attention of the soybean market next week. The tips are from Safras Consultoria analyst, Luiz Fernando Gutierrez Roque.
- The soybean market remains focused on the climate for the development of the new crop in South America in the face of production problems arising from the La Niña phenomenon. At the same time, the players follow the movements of Chinese demand in the international market.
- The lack of humidity continues to cause major problems for crops in southern Brazil, as well as for the main provinces of Argentina and most of Paraguay.
- In Brazil, although some rains have hit most of the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná in recent days, the accumulated rainfall was considered insufficient in most state microregions to bring about a recovery of crops that suffer from lack of humidity. since december. Furthermore, high temperatures are also a factor that accelerates plant deterioration, and in this last week we had records of extremely high temperatures, mainly in Rio Grande do Sul. Under these conditions, the losses increase every day and become more and more irreversible.
- We are already working with a loss of at least 12 million tons in the Brazilian crop, and if the weather does not improve, unfortunately, further cuts will be made. The weather forecast maps again point to low humidity in southern Brazil in the next 7 days.
- In Paraguay, the losses that did not seem to be so extensive throughout December began to be very expressive. It is possible that 40% of the Paraguayan harvest is at stake.
- In Argentina, the rains of the last few days were considered beneficial for the crops in the Core Zone. Forecasts point to another week of wet weather over the main producing provinces, which, if confirmed, will certainly be a positive factor for plants. It is still too early to consolidate the losses in Argentina, but attention remains redoubled due to the maps that point to a very dry month of February. In any case, some crops suffered from the lack of moisture in December, and there are doubts about the potential for recovery.
- Chicago should continue to find support in South America’s production problems, and if the climate doesn’t improve, higher levels could be tested. Despite this, the expected humidity for Argentina is a factor that could limit the positive movement in the coming days.