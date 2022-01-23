‘Spirit of Innovation’ confirms record for world’s fastest electric aircraft

Image: Rolls-Royce / ACCEL





As we anticipated in November, Rolls-Royce’s “Spirit of Innovation” aircraft has officially become the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft with the recent confirmation of two speed records.

Now verified by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the aircraft reached 555.9 km/h for three kilometers, 213.04 km/h faster than the previous record holder. He also completed a 15-kilometer run at an average speed of 532.1 km/h, breaking the previous record at 292.8 km/h.

“Reaching the all-electric world speed record is a fantastic achievement for the ACCEL team and Rolls-Royce.”, said Warren East, CEO of Rolls-Royce. “I would like to thank our partners and especially aviation start-up Electroflight for their collaboration in achieving this pioneering breakthrough. The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this program has interesting applications for the air mobility market”





Record races were held by Rolls-Royce test pilot and director of flight operations Phill O’Dell and Electroflight pilot Steve Jones on November 16, 2021 at the Boscombe Experimental Aircraft Test Site. Down (United Kingdom).

A third record for the fastest time to climb to 3,000 meters, which the Spirit of Innovation would have achieved in 202 seconds, is awaiting verification.

Part of Rolls-Royce’s Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) project, the “Spirit of Innovation” is an electric version of the Nemesis NXT race plane, powered by a 400 kW electric power train.



