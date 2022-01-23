Statue of Theodore Roosevelt, in front of the New York Museum, was removed for being “disturbing” – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



It was the culmination of a struggle that had dragged on since 1970. The statue of former US President Theodore Roosevelt was removed this week as it was seen by some as a symbol of ideas of racism and colonialism – the sculpture depicts Roosevelt in the center on horseback while a Native American and a black man, one on each side, are walking behind him. “The statue itself communicates a racial hierarchy that the Museum and the public have long found disturbing.”

According to The New York Times, the removal cost approximately two million dollars (approximately 1.76 million euros). In turn, a spokesperson for the museum assured that the entire process was “conducted with experts in historic preservation and approved by several New York City agencies,” he mentioned in a statement to CNN.

The statue stood in front of the Museum of Natural History of America in New York, for more than 80 years – since 1940. Last November, their new home was announced: Medora, North Dakota, at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. The monument is in storage and will be shipped in a few weeks.

The plan now goes through restore the square in front of the museum and, in the old place of the monument, place a plaque in honor of Roosevelt. “The Museum is proud to continue to be the official New York State tribute to Theodore Roosevelt,” he added.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

The museum first requested that the statue be removed in June 2020, after the controversial death of George Floyd. The request was approved by the mayor of New York at the time, Bill de Blasio. A year later, the New York City Public Design Commission unanimously voted to proceed with the work.

Statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson removed from Charlottesville, four years after “Unite the Right” rally

The statue of the 26th US president joins others that have been removed, such as former President Thomas Jefferson and General Robert Lee.