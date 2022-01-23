Summary BBB 22 of 01/23: first party has Alok show, kisses, attempt to form a couple and chat about voting | abstract

And the first Big Brother Brazil party has arrived! 💃🕺 With the right to a DJ Alok show and everything, the open house party rocked the house of BBB 22 in the early hours of this Sunday, 23/1. We had many attempts on the part of some brothers to form the first couple of the season (spoiler: it didn’t happen 😬) and some seals, in addition to a lot of conversation about the game and analysis of votes for the first Paredão.

Come to the #RedeBBB summary to find out everything that happened at the first party of the season!

1 of 1 Brothers from BBB 22 pose for a photo at the Open House Party — Photo: Globo Brothers from BBB 22 pose for a photo at the Open House Party — Photo: Globo

Alok spoilers for the next album on BBB 22

Eliezer has a birthday this Sunday, 23/1, and he got a super “happy birthday” from his confinement companions and Alok during the Open House Party. The DJ even pulled a “who will it be with”… and who was the one mentioned? Slovenia! 🤫🤭

Brothers and sisters sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Eliezer during Alok’s concert

Our brothers were committed to forming a couple at the first BBB 22 party.

“We have already tried to bring Lucas and Eslô together. We intend to bring Rodrigo and Laís together. We intend to bring you together [Lucas] and Natalia. And Jade and PA [Paulo André Camilo]”, explained Pedro Scooby about the couples who were trying to “arrow” during the party.

Pedro Scooby reveals the list of couples he ‘intends to get together’ at the Open House Party

Just check out what happened:

Brother shoots ‘arrows’ on the dance floor of the BBB 22 party

In the end, what we had was a kiss between Natália and Rodrigo and between Natália and Maria! 💋

“I want to know about the French kiss. Is it good?”, declared the sister later. Hmmmmmm 😋

Rodrigo and Natalia kiss at the Open House Party — Photo: Globo

Sunday morning was a party at Big Brother Brasil, but our brothers and sisters were also keeping an eye on the Paredão formation that will take place at night. It will be the first of the season, and they’ve talked a lot about votes.

Rodrigo’s target is Naiara Azevedo, who will not receive Arthur Aguiar’s vote.

“I like you, regardless of the game. I wouldn’t vote for you because I’m emotionally shaken. But if I didn’t have any relationship with you and we didn’t exchange ideas, I would go for you because it’s a game and you need to take someone out.” explained the actor and singer.

Arthur Aguiar to sister: ‘I wouldn’t vote for you because I’m shaken’

Lucas says to Maria: ‘I really believe that I’m going to Paredão’

Slovenia reveals to Lucas: ‘Today, I would vote more for a Popcorn than a Cabin’

dances? Of course we do!

And what would a Big Brother Brazil party be without lots of dancing? Of course it did, no more. Hold the swing of our brothers 💃🕺

Tiago Abravanel dances at the BBB 22 Open House Party — Photo: Globo

Eliezer and Slovenia dance at the Open House Party — Photo: Globo

We had two moments of long conversations at the Open House Party. First, between Laís and Naiara Azevedo. The doctor from Goiás explained to the singer that she did not feel a good impression of the sister as soon as she entered the house. Afterwards, they came to the conclusion that they judge many things wrong.

Laís talks to Naiara Azevedo about her arrival at the house: ‘I didn’t feel a good impression’

Who also had their DR moment was Jessilane and Douglas Silva. Still on the dance floor, the biologist from Goiás asked them to be honest with each other. And she added that she didn’t like that her brother was harsh with her at some point earlier in the confinement.

Then, already in the room, she revealed her fear of being nominated by the Leader of the week to Paredão.

“From the bottom of my heart, I create an expectation that people will like me and that’s what I expect from everyone. When there’s a possibility that I don’t like it, it moves me too much. My biggest fear, from the bottom of my heart, is people don’t like me,” he said.

Jessilane asks brother: ‘I hope we are honest with each other’

Jessilane vents to Douglas Silva: ‘My fear is that people don’t like me’

And so was the first Big Brother Brazil party! We’ll meet you soon with another summary of #RedeBBB! See you later guys 👋👋

Until next time, folks! — Photo: Globe

