Summary of São PauloxPalmeiras reports knife and names of detainees

Referee Matheus Delgado Candançan reported all incidents that occurred in the Copa São Paulo semifinal played this Saturday (22) at Arena Barueri, won by Palmeiras 1-0, over São Paulo. There were few. And among them are field invasions and a knife.

The document also contains the names of fans who invaded the field and were detained to testify after the game. The referee does not claim that the knife found on the lawn was brought to the field by one of the invaders. According to his account, the knife would have been thrown in the field.

“(…) several objects were thrown into the field of play, among them: pieces of seats, flip-flops, plastic cups, and also a knife, which was delivered to the refereeing team and sent to the JSCREEN of the stadium”, says the document.

Three fans were identified

The score sheet written by the referee identifies three fans involved in the incident and also reports the throwing of objects in the direction of assistant number 2.

“At 45 + 2 of the first half, I stopped the match due to the throwing of a plastic bottle into the field of play from the fans of São Paulo FC. to assistant number 2 Mr. José Lucas Candido de Souza, also coming from São Paulo FC fans”, says the document, which follows.

“In the 27th minute of the second half, a fan of the São Paulo FC team invaded the field of play, and was promptly removed by the police. This fan was identified by Jecrim Delegate Dr. Cesár Saad as Mr. Williams Cristiano da Silva RG 44,183,038”, it continues.

“At 45 +5 minutes into the second half, I stopped the match due to the invasion of fans from the São Paulo FC team, and the following fans were identified by JECRIM: Mr. Gabriel Bazarello Caires de Jesus, RG 52.277.200-6, who reached hit with a blow and a push the athlete number 04 of the SE Palmeiras team Mr Lucas de Freitas Molarinho Chagas, Mr Fábio Cristiano da Silva RG: 44.183.013-4, and another fan, who could not be identified. They were contained by the athletes of São Paulo FC and by the police”, the text continues.

“At this time of the invasion, several objects were thrown onto the field of play, among them: pieces of seats, flip-flops, plastic cups, and also a knife, which was delivered to the referee team and sent to the stadium’s JECRIM. In fact, we asked the police, with Mr. Cap PM Alexandre Rodrigues Abbara RE 940004-4 as responsible, to guarantee the continuity of the match, in which he guaranteed the safety of all athletes and fans in the stadium”, he concludes.