Sylvinho v Corinthians squad 90% closed and reinforces search for shirt 9

Corinthians continues in search of the dreamed number 9 shirt to reinforce its squad in 2022. Timão will not have Diego Costa as a player and, in an interview given this Friday, Sylvinho said that his squad is on its way – watch the video above for more details.

So far, in 2022, Corinthians has secured the arrivals of Paulinho, Bruno Melo and Robson Bambu. In addition to them, Timão should forward the hiring of goalkeeper Ivan. In this way, the Corinthians coach valued the movement of the board in the market.

“Yes, we qualify (the cast). It was what we expected and wanted. We’re in that direction. The versatility of these athletes, and I’m scoring so you can understand me quickly too. It is good to understand how the commission is thinking. They can play in more than one role and that is very good for modern football. And athletes who have this awareness and are able to reproduce on the field. The club, like other Brazilian clubs, is looking for a 9, let’s see the outcome“, declared Sylvinho.

“We have a window problem. It’s difficult for the coach and commission to say that it’s closed, because our windows are very, I don’t know how to say, it’s very open. And it remains after the Paulista. Here comes the first stage of the Brasileiro, then it closes in July, August. With Europe it’s one date, with the Arab world it’s another. This allows the cast to always be on the move. In general, to answer you, it is 90% on track and this is our cast. Then you will brush up with those who are coming”, added the coach.

Asked about being able to find reinforcements within the club’s basic categories, Sylvinho highlighted that there is a kind of “limit” of boys within the squad. The coach said that today he already has about five youngsters from the base and that they need more attention before others start to climb. Despite this, the commander did not deny having an eye on Terrão and did not rule out any possibility.

“Including a conversation we had off-line here, which I said, unfortunately or fortunately, depending on the point of view, with regard to the base, we are at a certain limit. And when I say limit, understand, there is the possibility of bringing. We saw the games (at Copinha), we found two, three, four athletes, about five, with good technical quality, maturing. What I meant is that We already have a Du, with few games, a GP, Adson, Roni… It’s a year for these athletes to continue helping us, enjoy the minutes and grow. So when we already have four in this situation, it is more difficult to bring three or four“, he explained.

“We cannot be hypocrites. It may occur on a punctual basis, even due to the calendar situation. In general, contracts or loans, we are practically there in the final part. It is a matter of one or another athlete who can arrive or leave, in short, with the movement of the window“, concluded Sylvinho.

Corinthians debuts in the 2022 season this Tuesday. Sylvinho’s team faces Ferroviária, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the first round of the Paulista Championship. The lineup must have Gustavo Mantuan among the 11 holders.

