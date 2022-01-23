Technical note from the Ministry of Health contradicts science, supports chloroquine and says that vaccine “is not effective”

Meiruze de Freitas, director of Anvisa, reaffirmed that immunizers are safe and chloroquine has not worked in the fight against coronavirus.
The reaction within the ministry was strong and contrary to the position defended by Angotti, especially within the group of experts at Conitec. Specialists heard by the Ministry of Health itself to prepare the guidelines say they will appeal this published note. The possibility of taking the name of the secretary to the Health Ethics Committee is also not ruled out.
Meanwhile, Anvisa forwarded to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the Federal Police new threats and attacks received by email shortly after the approval of the use of CoronaVac in children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years.
Ministry denies having attested to the “safety” of hydroxychloroquine
After the strong repercussion of the technical note, the Ministry of Health spoke out late on Saturday night about the case, denying having attested to the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against the disease or questioning the effectiveness of immunizations.
“The Ministry of Health clarifies that at no time has it stated that the aforementioned drug is safe for the treatment of Covid-19, nor has it questioned the safety of vaccines, which is attested by the regulatory agency”, he defended.
According to the folder, the interpretation was “wrongly withdrawn” from the technical note.
“The secretariat informed that, observed in isolation, it does not translate the real context, explained in the text itself. The interpretation that she claims there is evidence for the drug chloroquine and no evidence for vaccines is wrong and out of context,” he added.