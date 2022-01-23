Ten Weird Names Who Made The Reality TV News

Slovenia Marques generated repercussions at BBB 22 even before entering the house. On social media, she rocked because of her name, which is also an Eastern European country. Slovenia is not at all common – so much so that it is not even mentioned in the IBGE list -, but before it many other people with curious names passed through Big Brother Brazil.

Only in 2021, Brazilians met Kerline Cardoso and Arcrebiano de Araújo. The brother’s name, totally unique, was the subject of many jokes and memes.

In 2020, Flayslane was unusual, and the participant herself has already commented that she thinks her name is ugly. Her artistic career is all done under the nickname Flay.

Remember ten unusual names of BBB participants:

Kerline Cardoso, BBB 21

She was the first to be eliminated from BBB 21, but achieved success on social media. With fun and mocking posts, the blonde did well and became a millionaire last year. Nicknamed Ker by confinement colleagues, she had her name changed by Ana Maria Braga, who called her Merline at breakfast with the eliminated one.

Arcrebiano de Araújo, BBB 21

The BBB 21 participant said that his name was a mistake by the notary clerk. “It was supposed to be Clebiano Araújo, but my father went to register me and when it was time to pronounce it, maybe the guy heard it and typed it wrong. That’s why it was Arcrebiano. Only my mother calls me Clebiano”, he said, in start of reality.

reproduction / TV GLOBO

Thessaly became famous during the BBB 10

Thessalia Serighelli, BBB 10

The participant was already famous on the internet when she joined the BBB 10, but she was not successful in the program. She was eliminated with 78% of the votes, a high rejection rate at the time, and blamed the show for having developed PTSD. The name Thessaly is also that of a region of northern Greece.

Thyrso Mattos, BBB 2

Thyrso was one of the most outstanding participants of BBB 2, mainly known for having lived a sweet relationship with Manuela Saadeh in the house. He placed fourth in his season.

Flayslane Raiane, BBB 20

She entered the BBB 20 as a member of Pipoca, but outside the house she also invested in her artistic career: Flayslane is a singer and, since the time of the reality show, she is known by the general public only as Flay. When Arcrebiano joined BBB21, comedian Whindersson Nunes made a post saying: “I’m happy when I find a name uglier than mine”. Flayslane replied, “Me too (laughs)”.

Tamiel Baiocchi, BBB 16

He participated in BBB 16 and was the fifth eliminated of the season. When being interviewed by Ana Maria Braga, he said that he had been naive in the game as he had not watched any edition of Big Brother since the first.

Adrilles Jorge, BBB 15

Adrilles drew attention at the BBB for his quirks (like jumping around after getting out of the shower) and for his unrequited passion for Tamires Peloso, his confinement colleague. Unsuccessful in the reality show, years later he became a political commentator for Jovem Pan.

Talula Pascoli, BBB 11

Tenth eliminated from BBB 11, Talula said that her name was chosen by her mother and is of Greek origin. After the BBB 21, she became very confused with the participant Ivy Moraes. “A lot of people believe we are sisters,” Talula told Gshow.

reproduction/globe tv

Maria Gerislania was called only Géris

Maria Gerislania, BBB 4

In the fourth edition of BBB, a participant arrived with a name that no one had ever heard of – and never heard of afterwards either: Maria Gerislânia. For simplicity, it was called Géris. The paraibana was planted in the house and had its elimination in a wall disputed against Solange Vega, the singer of “Iarnuô”.

Irislene Stefanelli, BBB 7

Better known as Iris Stefanelli, her real name is Irislene. Inside BBB 7, the participant herself encouraged her confinement colleagues and Pedro Bial to call her Siri, her nickname in reverse. Iris came to work as a presenter on TV Fama, on RedeTV!, and is now an influencer. Last year, he participated in No Limit 5.