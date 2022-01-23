The 6 most common symptoms and how to control this condition

THE hyperglycemia occurs when blood glucose (sugar) levels are too high. This condition is linked to excess consumption of carbohydrates and sugars, physical inactivity, obesity, and even the side effects of certain medications.

Read more: Powerful teas: 4 recipes to lower blood sugar and control diabetes

When not treated and monitored correctly, the situation can develop into diabetes. People with this chronic disease either do not produce insulin or cannot properly use what they produce. The hormone is responsible for taking glucose from the blood into the cells, so that it can be used as a source of energy.

6 symptoms of hyperglycemia

Some symptoms and signs of the body may indicate that your body is not being able to deal with excess blood sugar. Check out six of the main ones:

Headache; seasickness; excessive thirst; Excessive tiredness; Frequent urge to urinate; Somnolence.

Hyperglycemia and diabetes are treated with specific medications or insulin injection. If you have any of these symptoms, seek medical advice as soon as possible.

self-treatment

Although medical monitoring is essential in these cases, adopting some habits in your routine can help a lot in reducing glucose. See some of them: