The benefits of Melão-São-Caetano will change your life

The strong characteristic of the melon is that it is a fruit with many variations, all of them have a juicy and very sweet pulp. Discover below a variety of melon that is bitter and has numerous health benefits: São Caetano melon.

It has its origins in India and China, it belongs to the family of vines and its fruits are born hanging from trees, fences, walls or anywhere they feel firm to climb.

The consumption of São Caetano melon helps richly with weight loss or muscle gain, the best of both worlds!

Fruits that have bitterness in their flavor help in the proper functioning of bile by releasing its beneficial components to the liver, in addition to ensuring the proper functioning of the body.

If you don’t really like the taste of bitter, but you want to have the benefits of Melão-São-Caetano, we have a solution for you! Before consuming the fruit, add a pinch of salt and wait 10 minutes, this will reduce the bitterness of the fruit.

The São Caetano melon is rich in vitamin C and B9, some experts say it helps in the cure of some types of cancer and also in the treatment of diabetes, skin problems, rheumatism, cough or respiratory diseases.