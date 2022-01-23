The Economist: What are Russia’s military options in Ukraine? – International

“What lies ahead of us, which could take place within weeks, is the first industrialized and digitized war of a major army against another major army on this continent in generations,” warned James Heappey, deputy minister of Defense of the United Kingdom, pointing for the concentration of over 100,000 Russian soldiers at Ukraine border. “Tens of thousands of people could die.”

Estonia’s defense chief echoed the warning. “Everything is moving towards an armed conflict,” he said. In recent weeks, Russia has mobilized reservists and brought in troops and missiles from remote regions, such as the North Korean border. Western countries prepare for the worst.

On Monday, the UK began sending from plane thousands of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine. Days earlier, Sweden sent armored vehicles to the island of Gotland, while three Russian landing craft were crossing the Baltic Sea with an unknown destination. On the same day, the Ukraine suffered cyberattacks that defaced government websites and blocked most official computers.

Meanwhile, the White House has claimed that it has intelligence realizing that Russia planned to stage acts of sabotage against the forces it supports in eastern Ukraine to manufacture a pretext to attack the country.

This attack could take many forms. One possibility is for Russia to simply openly do what it has been stealthily doing for seven years – sending troops into the “republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk, breakaway territories in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine – either to expand its perimeter to the west or to recognize regions as independent states, as it did when it deployed forces in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, two regions of Georgia, in 2008.

Crimea souvenir

Another scenario is the possibility that Russia could seek to establish land access to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014. This would require taking a 300km swath of territory along the Sea of ​​Azov, including the Ukrainian port of Mariupol in Rio de Janeiro. Dnieper.

These limited territory grabs are within the capabilities of forces concentrated in western Russia. But it is less clear whether this could serve the Kremlin’s war aims.

If Russia’s goal is to bring Ukraine to its knees and prevent the country from joining NATO or even cooperating with the alliance, simply consolidating control of Donbas or a small swath of territory would hardly resolve the issue.

Doing so would require imposing costs on the government in Kiev – whether it be decimating its armed forces, destroying the country’s crucial infrastructure, or wiping it out altogether. One option for Russia would be to use “extended-range” weapons without ground forces, emulating the NATO war against Serbia in 1999.

Rocket and missile launcher attacks could cause destruction. That weaponry could be backed up with new weapons, such as cyberattacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, like the ones that crippled the country’s power grid in 2015 and 2016.

The problem is that punitive campaigns like these tend to last longer and be more difficult than they initially appear. If war comes, ranged attacks are more likely to be preludes and supports to land warfare, rather than replacing it. “I don’t see many obstacles on their way to Kiev,” says David Shlapak of the Rand Corporation, an analysis institute.

Russian insurgency in Ukraine

The aim would likely be to damage Ukraine, not occupy it. The country is as large and populous as Afghanistan, and since 2014, more than 300,000 Ukrainians have gained some military experience – most have access to firearms. US officials told allies that both the Pentagon and the CIA would support an armed insurgency.

Russia might consider what the US military calls a “thunder attack,” says Shlapak, a swift, deep attack on a narrow front, intended to shock and cripple the enemy rather than conquer territory. And the attack doesn’t just have to come from the east.

On Monday, Russian soldiers, some from the country’s far east, began arriving in Belarus for military exercises scheduled for February.

Russia also said it would send a dozen military aircraft and two S-400 air defense systems. An attack from the north, across Belarus’ border with Ukraine, would allow Russia to approach the Ukrainian capital from the west and encircle it.

“Imagine downtown Kiev within range of rockets,” Shlapak said. “Would Ukrainians like to live in this situation?” Even if Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is willing to tolerate a siege, Russia can bet that his government will simply collapse — and it could use spies, special forces and disinformation to accelerate that process.

But wars unfold in unpredictable ways. Russia has not undertaken a large-scale offensive involving infantry, armor and air fire since the battles that culminated in World War II. Countries under attack can either stand firm or disintegrate. Ivan Timofeev, from the Russian Council for International Affairs, warns of a “long and protracted confrontation”, which would risk “the destabilization of Russia itself”.

Even victory would be expensive. “The Ukrainians will fight and inflict heavy casualties on the Russians,” says Peter Zwack, a retired general who served as the US defense attaché in Moscow during the first Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014. “This will be difficult for Russia, which is basically alone.”

Coupled with the threat of heavy sanctions being prepared by the US and its European allies, and the apparent absence of any domestic support for a new venture, all of this may be giving Putin, even now, reason to think twice. / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL