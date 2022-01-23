The Elder Scrolls 6 may still be in pre-production • Eurogamer.pt

Bethesda appears to be forced into Starfield and that could mean The Elder Scrolls 6 will arrive much later than you could have wished.

Twitter’s Timur222, who is dedicated to searching LinkedIn for possible information hidden in the resumes of industry workers, discovered the page of an employee who joined Bethesda this January 2022 and claims that TES6 is still in pre-production.

Bethesda Games is known for setting standards in open world gaming, it says, “and is currently in full production on Starfield, its first new universe in 25 years, and in pre-production on the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls 6.”

The message has since been removed, but Gamereactor managed to see it before it disappeared. This is not an official confirmation, but if you expect TES6 in 2022 or 2023, it is best to manage expectations.

The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced in June 2018 as a way to confirm to fans that a new game is in development, but Bethesda has spent the last few years developing other projects.

The Elder Scrolls VI is in pre-production. pic.twitter.com/qNGE27BiXq — Timur222 (@bogorad222) January 21, 2022