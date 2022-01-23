‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Tracklist, Match Photos, Exclusive Video and More | 2022

The great day has come! Today is the premiere of the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil. It’s time to see the new combats, new costumes, voices and lots, lots of fun! You can join the family that this first episode guarantees an energy beyond special! And like the good detectives that we are, we run after and get some spoilers of what’s going to happen. Come see!👀
‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: see the premiere call
- Ivete Sangalo is still radiant in her looks! For the debut, she bets on the light pink suit and of course, with a lot of shine! 😍
- Tatá Werneck is guaranteed fun! With high spirits, the new judge has unusual guesses and the company of Sorocaba, the guest judge
- Participants will be divided into 2 groups. The first one will perform this Sunday and the other one next.
- We will have 3 fights and one participant will be unmasked. “Who are you?” 👀
- There is also an exclusive video with the cast. Press play to see their message:
Cast talks about the premiere of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
Ready for the photos? It’s time to see a little of what will happen:
Pineapple performs at the premiere — Photo: Globo
Bear dances and enchants with her cuteness — Photo: Globo
Biker in her presentation — Photo: Globo
Lampião and Maria Bonita at the premiere — Photo: Globo
Coxinha is also on this Sunday’s program — Photo: Globo
🤩 We also have some snippets of them singing. Ever heard?
So let’s get to the songs 👇
- PINEAPPLE – “What’s Baiana Has” – Carmen Miranda
- MARIA BONITA AND LAMPIÃO – “I Just Want a Baby” – Dominguinhos
- MOTORQUEIRA – “Born To Be Wild” – Steppenwolf
- BUTTERFLY – “Butterfly” – Marisa Monte
- COXINHA – “Girls |Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
- ROSA – “Amor I Love You” – Marisa Monte
- URSA – “Sweet Honey” – Xuxa
Colorful look by Taís Araujo — Photo: Globo
Tatá Werneck’s shiny look — Photo: Globo