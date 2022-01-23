The mystery of the powerful Japanese tea revealed: see its incredible health benefits and learn how to prepare it

Could it be that the japanese tea, or matcha, is it good for our health? You can be sure yes. In fact, there are several advantages of drinking this drink. Therefore, today, January 22, Casa & Agro, from Tecnonoticias selected some benefits of green tea considered the main ones by medicine.

THE japanese tea, also known scientifically as camellia sinensis, is one of the most recognized infusions worldwide. Although this one is Chinese, it was in Japan that he gained notoriety. As announced last year, the Japanese are among the top 10 producers of green tea in the world.

Top benefits of Japanese tea

According to legend, they brought Japanese tea to the country at the beginning of the 8th century. According to current monks, their ancestors who studied in China knew the drink and started using it in their rituals. This is done to this day in that country.

prevent cancer

If we’re talking about traditional Japanese tea, we have to talk about its antioxidant properties. They are responsible for inhibiting the action of free radicals. In this way, the cells are able to recover and eliminate the risk of disease.

Lowers cholesterol levels

Green tea has action capable of improving blood circulation. In addition, the presence of theine in this drink reduces triglyceride levels, prevents the risk of cardiovascular diseases and stimulates the nervous system.

Helps in weight loss

Japanese tea accelerates metabolism due to the fibers present in its composition. Therefore, it is a great ally of weight loss diets. In addition, other substances present in the infusion work as true natural energy sources.

Fights premature aging

Matcha tea is able to fight cell inflammation. Therefore, it prevents skin drying, helps in collagen production and has healing and antioxidant properties.

How to make Asian-style Japanese tea

In Japan, green tea can be prepared in several ways. That is, depending on the region you are in, there will be some differences in preparation and ingredients. But basically, the Japanese capital uses the following recipe.

Step by step

First, a spoonful of tea leaves is measured and placed in a large bowl. Then, approximately 300 ml of water is added at around 80°C. Finally, with a bamboo whisk, the mixture is kneaded until the infusion is foamy. Generally, the tea Japanese is ingested in that same bowl. However, it doesn’t hurt to strain and put it in a teapot like we do around here.

