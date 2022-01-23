The number of children killed by covid is ‘insignificant’, says Bolsonaro

posted on 01/22/2022 23:26 / updated on 01/22/2022 23:32



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (22/1) that the number of children killed by COVID-19 is “insignificant”. He gave the statement in Eldorado (SP), where his mother, Olinda, was buried this Friday (21).

Rodrigo Pacheco defends vaccination of children: ‘It shouldn’t be different’

“If you analyze, 2020, 2021, even in the coronavirus crisis, no one heard that they needed a children’s ICU. They didn’t have them. We didn’t have them. I don’t know any children go to the hospital. Some died? Yes, they died. But it’s an insignificant number and you have to take into account if she had other comorbidities as well,” Bolsonaro said.

Although the president spoke of “insignificant” data, the Technical Chamber for Immunization Advice (CTAI), a technical group of the Ministry of Health, pointed out, in December, that 1,449 children had already died as a result of the coronavirus.

The president even talked about the need to point out the side effects of injections. “What has to be said at the time of vaccination? Who is going to give the vaccine? Look, your 5-year-old son is here. He may have palpitations, chest pain and shortness of breath. He will be told” , he spoke, mentioning the letter of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to the Public Ministry asking for the inspection of anti-vaccination parents.

This week, ministers were in Lençóis Paulistas, in the same state, to visit a girl who suffered cardiac arrest because of a rare disease – Bolsonaristas, however, raised the thesis that she had suffered the incident because she had received an anti-COVID-19 immunizer. .

On Thursday (20/1), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the application of CoronaVac, linked to the Butantan Institute, in young people aged 6 to 11 years. The immunizer will be incorporated into the childhood vaccination campaign.

After Bolsonaro called the number of child deaths due to COVID-19 “insignificant”, federal deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) reacted and called him a “disgraceful”. The parliamentarian gave the answer this Saturday (22/1), hours after the President of the Republic said, in Eldorado (SP), that the children did not need many beds and complex care in hospitals.

Even today, Jair Bolsonaro promised to zero federal taxes on diesel if Congress authorizes the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) designed by the federal government to reduce PIS/Cofins on fuel.

“The PEC is authoritative. I guarantee you: if the PEC passes, in the second after enactment, I will zero the federal tax on Diesel in Brazil”.