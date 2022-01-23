‘The path from one country to another changes people’: see dreams and concerns of vulnerable Venezuelans arriving in Brazil | Roraima

More than 7 thousand people, the majority Venezuelans who crossed the border on foot, wait in the shelters of Operação Acolhida in Roraima for the chance to continue their journey to another state in Brazil and move forward with a new life.

Migrants who leave Venezuela to seek refuge in Brazil are themselves vulnerable. But women in extreme vulnerability receive different forms of help — ranging from training workshops to preferential sending to another shelter in another part of Brazil — to escape persecution and the precarious conditions in which they lived in their country of origin.

Perla Sofía Hernández, 21, for example, escaped transphobia in Venezuela. Brazil, the destination country, is still quite problematic when it comes to violence against trans people. However, just having the social name — Perla — in the documentation, the young fan of graphic design and anime feels quite relieved.

Perla Sofía Hernández dreams of working with art. Only in Brazil was the young Venezuelan trans woman able to see her social name registered on the document — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

“[A discriminação] It’s a horrible thing in Venezuela. Imagine: they mistreat you, verbally attack you. Sometimes they even physically attack, there are people who want to hit them”, reports Perla.

Now in Brazil, the young woman realizes that other Venezuelans who have followed the same path have learned to live with difference. And that makes her stronger to move forward in her dream of living in São Paulo and becoming a designer.

Perla hugs a Venezuelan friend at the Operation Acolhida shelter where they temporarily live, in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

“One thing that I really like is seeing how the path from one country to another can change a person’s personality, the way of thinking. It’s something that moves me a lot, because I imagine I’ll meet more Venezuelans who don’t have that kind of prejudice.”

A new home for Venezuelan mothers

Women who head large families also receive special attention in the Operação Acolhida shelters. For them, an alternative is to claim the institutional internalization — that is, when the migrant seeking refuge manages to go to a partner institution of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) in another state with support from the Brazilian government.

Venezuelan families follow a communiqué about those chosen to stay in a tent of a shelter of the Operation Acolhida in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

The wait can be long, but when the call goes out, Venezuelans celebrate a lot. Crying and screams of happiness are heard from afar. Unfortunately, who is not called at that moment, he regrets having to wait a little longer inside the shelters in Roraima.

on the day the g1 visited one of the units of Operação Acolhida in Boa Vista, Juleima Díaz, 47, received the news that she, her children, her sons-in-law and her grandchildren — a total of 15 people — had been selected to move to Rio de Janeiro. after a year of waiting. There, they will temporarily live in another shelter with the help of organizations. It will be the first time that all of them will travel by plane.

With happiness stamped on her face, the Venezuelan Juleima talks about the expectation of internalization with her family — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

“After a year, what I wanted so badly came out. And I came from far away to seek a new quality of life for my children, a good study”, says Juleima.

From April 2018, the premiere of Operação Acolhida, to November 2021, a total of 64,478 Venezuelans were moved from Roraima to other Brazilian states. This year alone, there were almost 18,000. The state that received the most migrants was Paraná: 10,602 in total. In all, 778 municipalities shelter or have sheltered beneficiaries of the task force.

One possibility of internalization for Venezuelan asylum seekers is to get a job in another city. Within the screening stations of Operação Acolhida, there are even recruiters who volunteer to interview migrants — who can leave with a job already.

Juleima and part of the family pose for a photo in front of the hut where they were sheltered by Operação Acolhida, waiting for the interiorization process — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

But how to put mothers who need to take care of so many children inside the shelters on an equal footing with other people vying for places in the job market? That’s where initiatives like Empowering Refugees come in, which offers workshops to sheltered women.

It was with the training courses of this project that Lisviannys Verasmendy and Catherine Acevedo, both 30 years old, got a job in a food company in Curitiba. The two are scheduled to move to Paraná with their husbands and children.

Lisviannys Verasmendy, 30, and her family at the Operação Acolhida in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

“I was in shock. When they told me, I couldn’t even speak. A friend told me: ‘Friend, react, you have a job’. And I was paralyzed, and she was like, ‘Friend, it’s for you,’ recalls Catherine.

“I fought hard to get here in Brazil, and here I will give a new life to myself, my children and my family in Venezuela. It was a very hard process, but, thank God, we are already here and we will move forward”, says Lisviannys, who dreams of opening a restaurant.

Catherine Acevedo, 30, and her family sheltered by Operation Acolhida in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Why are they here?

For a migrant to obtain refugee status, it is necessary to apply for the status to the Federal Police, which forwards each case for analysis by the National Committee for Refugees (Conare).

These cases are analyzed in accordance with Brazilian legislation, which considers eligible to obtain refugee status when there is a well-founded fear of being persecuted for:

political opinion

social group

Religion

Nationality

Race

A woman walks with a baby on her lap between the huts of a shelter operated by Operation Acolhida in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

When Venezuelan women in shelters are asked the reasons why they crossed the border to Brazil, they often they explain how extreme poverty in the country commanded by the Chavista regime of Nicolás Maduro.

Economic migration, by itself, is not a condition for refuge. However, the case of Venezuela is different: in 2019, Conare declared the neighboring country in a situation of serious and widespread violation of human rights, which, under Brazilian law, qualifies among the cases that can lead to refuge.

“Would a simple economic disaster fit in? No. But in Venezuela there are also arbitrary arrests, persecution against the LGBT population, persecution against families of dissidents, and others. It is much more than the simple bankruptcy of the state”, explains Bernardo Laferté, director general of Conare.

A woman walks by with a child on her lap in front of the Operation Acolhida Sorting Station, in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Therefore, every Venezuelan who arrives in Brazil and asks for refuge is more likely to obtain recognition of this refugee status. This is what happened to Syria after the escalation of the war in 2014. However, the citizen of Venezuela can also apply for residence, without requesting refuge.

“The person who has to choose whether or not to apply for asylum is the Venezuelan. It is up to us to explain the differences so that they can make the right decision”, says Laferté.

While waiting to obtain refugee status, applicants receive a protocol that gives them all the rights of residents in Brazil. They just do not have the prerogatives inherent to Brazilian citizenship, such as the right to vote, nor should they leave the country without prior authorization.

A woman spreads washed clothes on the clothesline of an Operation Acolhida in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

*Reporters traveled to Boa Vista at the invitation of UNHCR as an award for the special ‘I left to save my life’, published in 2019 and winner of the UNHCR 70th Anniversary category of the ICRC Humanitarian Coverage Award in 2020.

Map on a wall of the Operation Acolhida Sorting Center shows numbers of the interiorization process throughout 2021 — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1