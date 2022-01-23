Thiago Gagliasso comes out in defense of Pipoca seen as a bolsonarista at BBB | Marcelo Bandeira

Reproduction / Instagram Natália Deodato, from ‘BBB 22’, and Thiago Gagliasso

A staunch supporter of the current government administration, Thiago Gagliasso did not take kindly to the title of a news item published by Ricardo Noblat’s Blog do Noblat, hosted on the “Metrópoles” website, which says: “Suspicious of Bolsonarism, Natália may be the first to leave”, in reference to the model from Minas Gerais, member of the Pipoca group.

“Are we 55 million ‘criminals’ now? I know that most people who vote for the ‘presidency’ don’t give a shit about the ‘BBB’ and would never organize themselves to give this audience to Globo by voting etc., but a candidate ‘suspicious of bolsonarismo’ win this shit”, began saying Bruno Gagliasso’s younger brother.

Hours later, he returned to social media to make a new post, with a bit of sarcasm and hints of irony: “It means that a participant gave an opinion that does not follow the political correctness booklet inside the house and is being accused of being Bolsonaro’s voter on the ‘BBB’? Well, then, if one of them takes someone else’s belongings by mistake, will he be accused of Lulismo?”.

In general terms, the actor and former pawn of the reality show “A Fazenda 6”, on RecordTV, was alluding to the fact that former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sentenced to nine years and six months in prison in Operation Lava Jet, in the case that involves a triplex in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. From there, netizens took action and interacted with the publication.