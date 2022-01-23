Today’s Horoscope: Check the Chinese horoscope forecast for today, 01/23

Find out what the Today’s Chinese Horoscope, reserve for you for this Sunday, January 23, 2022. THE ScenarioMT offers the forecast for the 12 signs of the Chinese horoscope, See below.

THE eastern zodiac, also known as Chinese horoscope, is one of the most consulted in the world, where, unlike traditional zodiac signs, they are classified with animals, which make up Chinese astrology with 12 different species.



Chinese horoscope: know the colors that will bring you luck in 2022

In addition to the Chinese zodiac signs being represented by animals, they are not divided between the months of each year. For Orientals, each year is ruled by one of the signs, while at the same time it is influenced by an element, which can be wood, earth, water, fire and metal.

Check yours below:

Check below your Chinese horoscope for today, January 23

Chinese horoscope for Rat (Years: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960)

The rain comes, the calm is coming. This is due to the permanent action of character. If you are sincere, but not to the end, there will be confusion, already finding yourself. Sometimes you have to deal with hidden enemies, with unfading influences that lurk in the darkest corners and exert their influence from there. The idea of ​​increase is expressed by the fact that he has descended.

Chinese Horoscope for Ox (Years: 2021, 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961)

Grace or simplicity? A white horse arrives as if in flight. He is not a kidnapper, he intends to court in due course. He meets a partner, he already plays the drums, he stops doing it, he cries, he sings. Circumstances are difficult. The task is big and full of responsibility. Peace. Small leaves, big ones come. Good luck! Success!



Chinese Horoscope for Tiger (Years: 2022, 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962)

The approach is highly successful. Perseverance is conducive. When the eighth month comes, there will be misfortune. It must be proclaimed according to the truth. It is not conducive to taking up arms. It is appropriate to do something. Passion and reason cannot coexist. Apparently, the victory was won, but if someone carelessly allowed some remnant of evil to remain, new evils would arise. Extraordinary modesty and conscientiousness will undoubtedly be rewarded by success.

Chinese Horoscope for Rabbit (Years: 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963)

Unrelated to the harmful, this is not a defect. If one remains aware of the difficulty, he will be free from defects. The king, during the hunt, only allows the attack from three sides and renounces the deer that swerve forward. A sheep attacks a fence. He cannot go back, he cannot go forward. Nothing is favorable. When someone aims and pulls past the target, he will not be able to reach it.

Chinese Horoscope for Dragon (Years: 2024, 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964)

You are sympathetic to people who are not what they should be. Whether the change is successful will depend on the circumstances. If danger is always kept in mind, a great offense will not be committed. A good carriage to carry it. Something can be accomplished.

Chinese Horoscope for Snakes (Years: 2025, 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965)

Heaven and earth do not unite, the image of stagnation. The abyss is in danger. You should only aspire to achieve little things. Combat time has come. The transition must be carried out. The dark principle is reintroduced surreptitiously and unexpectedly. The most beautiful clothes turn into rags. Be cautious all day.

Horse (Years: 2026, 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966)

A crane that screams the shadow. His girl responds. I have a good drink and I want to share it with you. One suffers from inner restlessness, so one cannot stay in one’s place. Cheerful humor is contagious, so it’s successful. A hundred thousand ways to lose your treasures and have to climb the nine hills. After seven days, you will get it back.

Chinese horoscope for Goat (Years: 2027, 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967)

Carrying a girl or boy brings fortune. Perseverance will seek success. It’s time for the transition. But you don’t have the energy to make that journey. There is no water in the lake: the image of exhaustion. Accept fate and stay true to yourself. In the middle of the earth there is water. Thus the name increases his magnanimity to increase his multitudes.

Monkey (Years: 2028, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968)

Pretending duration too soon brings lingering misfortune. Something lasting can only be achieved little by little, through prolonged work and careful reflection. If one faced a superior enemy, with whom the fight would not have a prospect of success, an orderly retreat would be the only thing to do. Again, the time has not come to act. But the necessary patience must not imply an inert wait, a way of living a day. In order to give rise to a time of fulfillment, it is necessary for clarity to be accompanied by an energetic movement.

Rooster (Years: 2029, 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969)

When two lakes are connected, it will not be easy for them to end, because one enriches the other. Follow-up is highly successful. Perseverance is conducive. Here’s to do with overcoming the breakup in its early beginnings, even before it starts. When the time to act comes, we have to get to work.



Dog (Years: 2030, 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970)

He who is late is misfortune. You still feel the influence of the previous state and you think that if you move, you will have to regret it. The action of the storm purifies the atmosphere. So also the nobleman proceeds in regard to the faults and sins of men. There’s food in the cauldron. My classmates are jealous, but nothing can be against me.

Chinese Horoscope for Pig (Years: 2031, 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971)

When water hovers over fire, both elements are in mutual relationship and energy is generated. In order to give rise to a time of fulfillment, it is necessary for clarity to be accompanied by an energetic movement. In times after a great transition, everything seeks progress and development, advances. Success proved to be the right move. The light shines again.



