Tonga Mythology Already Predicted Devastation Caused by Tsunami – 01/23/2022

News related to the volcanic eruption followed by the tsunami that hit Tonga recently reached a pace that we were no longer used to in the 21st century. The Polynesian country, naturally isolated as one of the archipelago nations of Oceania, has become even more distant from the rest of world, because the disaster brought down the internet and telephone lines.

The eruption started in December, until discreet. Then, in mid-January, plumes of smoke took over the sky, which was streaked with countless lightning bolts. “Countless” is a lazy word. Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist specializing in the subject, told National Geographic that he recorded 6,000 lightning strikes per minute.

Then came the cataclysmic explosion, heard in New Zealand, 2,000 kilometers away, which generated shock waves that were felt in observatories as far as the UK, literally on the other side of the world. Then the tsunami. It hit Tongatapu hard, the country’s main island and where the capital, Nukualofa, is located, and reached America, from Alaska to Chile.

So, the information was coming in little by little. Fishermen killed in Peru, which would have taken a long time to issue a tsunami alert, forests covered with ash and landslides in Tongatapu, destruction of all houses on Mango Island, an inaccessible airport and, days later, the first record of deaths in the country.

The downfall of the internet is not a simple matter of calling the operator, being answered by a robot, unplugging the modem and cursing the service. Tonga, like other Pacific island countries, is connected by a single undersea fiber optic cable, which was damaged by the eruption.

The “technician” has already been called to resolve. In this case, a ship that left Papua New Guinea, eight days away, and which will have the arduous task of recovering the ruptured sections of the cable at the bottom of the ocean and making the necessary amendments, according to the “New York Times”.

All this under the not-so-discreet pressure of a volcano puffing ash and lava on its back. It’s basically an “everyday warriors” version of the movie “The Hurt Locker”.

At ground zero of the catastrophe, aerial images of the erupting volcanic island showed that much of it had been destroyed, possibly splitting into smaller pieces. The government declared the disaster “unprecedented”.

But Tonga is familiar with volcanic fury, especially at the blast site. Who teaches us is Polynesian mythology.

The Kingdom of Tonga

Nuku’alofa in Tonga Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today, Tonga is an archipelago of 170 islands, and its 105,000 inhabitants occupy 40 of them (and a quarter of them are concentrated in the capital). It is a very ancient nation, which began 3,000 years ago with the Lapita, a people who occupied a series of archipelagos in the Pacific.

Starting in the 10th century, a lineage of kings and queens, the Tu’i Tonga, ruled the country. Contact with Europeans began in the 17th century, especially after the arrival of James Cook in 1773, starting a long relationship with the British. As you can imagine, Tonga ended up becoming a protectorate of the United Kingdom in 1905. Independence was regained in 1970.

Typical Tongan dance Image: Getty Images

These islands have a noble origin, according to mythology. Tongatapu, for example, was one of the first islands to be raised from the sea floor to the surface by Maui, the great hero of Polynesian narratives.

Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai were thrown from the sky. Tongans referred to them as “the islands that jump back and forth”. A poetic way of saying that there are lots of earthquakes there.

The last major eruption is believed to have occurred nearly a thousand years ago. Many other minors followed.

In other words, the nature of these uninhabited twin islands was already so well known that mythology reserved a specific role for them. That’s because Tonga sits on an arm of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the most volcanically and earthquake-prone regions on the planet.

new islands

The islands came to the attention of the scientific community in December 2014, when another eruption ended up uniting the two portions of land. In the absence of a new name, it became Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai. The locals preferred to shorten it, so only Hunga Tonga remained, as if the first had absorbed the second.

Location of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai Image: Edwina Pickles/The Sydney Morning Herald/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images

It could be one of the many islands that emerge from eruptions only to die shortly afterwards. But it was one of the few recent cases where the new island took off (the most famous example is Surtsey, Iceland, which I’ve already talked about here in the column.

“In their initial phase, volcanic islands do not just emerge”, explains the British geographer Alastair Bonnett in the book “The Age of Islands”.

They writhe. Backs and slopes contract and flex with each passing week. There is a terrible struggle to be born that is accompanied by underground roars and rumbles.”

Bonnett visited Hunga Tonga shortly after the event that brought her together with Sister Hunga Ha’apai. In a short time, the flora and fauna already occupied their spaces. Trees, grasses, thousands of birds. A miracle unfolding before his eyes. Grass and nests on the ground, seagulls in the blue sky.

Without judging, the geographer says that there was no care reserved for Surtsey, where nothing could be planted, human waste had to be removed and access was only allowed to scientists. “Human feces or Branko’s coconut plantation [guia que acompanhou Bonnett] are the least of the problems. Tonga is on a trans-Pacific drug route, and I’m told that packages of cocaine and other narcotics regularly litter the beaches of these numerous remote islands.”

According to the author, the spectacle of the 2014-15 eruption was peacefully visible from the capital. “The Tongan newspaper ‘Matangi’ reported on a series of natural wonders: the sea turned ‘frothy white, chocolate and red as the sun shone through a champagne sky’.”

A resident told the publication that the beach was covered with a brown haze and the ash cloud formed rings around the sun. “That the sea turned red has been reported by multiple sources but it remains an enigma, although it is thought that this was caused by algae reacting to high tide,” he explains.

Months after Bonnett’s visit, it was NASA’s turn to arrive in Hunga Tonga. Its evolution served as a study model for the space agency to study volcanic activity on other planets. This video shows a little:

The expansion of the island’s surface began in 2009 (yes, with another eruption). Hunga Tonga gained a few square meters, but still far from reaching Hunga Ha’apai. The junction took place in 2015 and much of it has now been destroyed, in 2022.

Perhaps Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai will not repeat the longevity of Surtsey or Anak Krakatoa, an island that emerged in 1927 and caused a tsunami in 2018 that killed about 500 people in Indonesia. The news will still roll.

The islands will keep bouncing back and forth. The ancients already knew.

