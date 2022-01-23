Tonico picks up and kisses the canvas twice · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will become a punching bag in the penultimate week of Nos Tempos do Imperador. The deputy will kiss the canvas twice. Pedro (Selton Mello) punches him when he opens up the nobleman’s romance with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes). On top of that, he’ll still get a punch from Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The corrupt politician will steal the love letters written by Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) to the noblewoman in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. He will rub them in his rival’s face right in front of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) in the scenes that will be shown from this Wednesday (26).

Tonico will demand an end to the investigations against him and a position as a senator in order not to reveal the forbidden romance in his newspaper:

Are you speechless, Your Majesty? I’m finally seeing a bead of sweat running down here on your forehead. How did I not notice this before? The Emperor and the Countess! Nor could I imagine that Luisa, with that pose of a lady of the family, was actually an adulterous wanton.

The antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will provoke Pedro by reading excerpts from the messages in front of the entire imperial family to embarrass Teresa Cristina. “Scumbag”, the monarch will shout, who will hit the bad character in the face with a tremendous blow.

In retaliation, Tonico will have the letters published in a special edition of O Berro. He, however, will see the copies consumed by a fire, which will still turn the evidence against the emperor to ashes.

Amidst the rubble, the rascal will find a cameo that he believes to be Luísa’s. He will then pressure her to confess to the crime. “Don’t think it’s going to stay like this! The countess may have set my newspaper on fire, but I can’t keep silent about what I know. Little woman for nothing”, the bastard will shoot.

Dominique will defend her mother tooth and nail. “Shut up! If you say one more word…”, the boy will threaten. “What are you going to do? Son of a scoundrel”, amends Tonico, who will be slapped once more by Eugenio’s heir (Thierry Tremouroux).

Pedro (Selton Mello) in the six o’clock soap opera

Chapter summary

Monday, 1/24 (Chapter 145)

Zayla defends Guebo de Borges, who claims that the boy is being held. Dominique supports Teresa, who is sick. Pedro laments with Luísa the progress of the Paraguayan War. To keep Pilar away from Solano, Elisa helps the doctor disguise herself as a Brazilian soldier.

Justina gets Luís Gama to defend Guebo. Dolores confronts Tonico, and Nélio assures the woman that he will find Mercedes. Tonico demands that Borges discover proof of the affair between Pedro and Luísa. Victoria gives in to Clemence and agrees to postpone her trip to Paris. Pilar and Samuel find themselves in the midst of war.

Tuesday, 1/25 (Chapter 146)

Pilar reveals to Samuel that she was Solano Lopez’s prisoner and tells him that Tonico was her ally. Solano tells Elisa that he will not surrender. Luísa has a disagreement with Dominique. Clemência lets it slip to Vitória, who lives an impossible love.

Zayla retrieves Tonico’s stained vest, from the day he took Nino’s life, and takes it to Celestina and Teresa. Tonico manipulates Dominique. Hello visits Peter. At the Quinta, everyone badmouths Tonico to Dominique. Tonico breaks into Luísa’s house and finds her correspondence with Pedro.

Wednesday, 1/26 (Chapter 147)

Tonico plans to defeat Pedro. Everyone celebrates that the war is almost over. Pilar meets Ana Néri again. Celestina asks Nélio to represent her against Tonico in the request to reopen the investigation into Nino’s death.

Guebo loses hope of being released. Victoria prevents Clemence from declaring herself to her. Luísa discovers that her correspondence with Pedro has been stolen. Tonico blackmails Pedro in front of Luísa and Teresa, and Isabel listens.

Thursday, 1/27 (Chapter 148)

Isabel feels sick when she finds out that Pedro and Luísa are lovers. Tonico demands an end to the investigations against him, as well as a position as a senator. Pilar and Samuel get married. Isabel expels Luísa from the Quinta and moves away from Pedro.

Gastão worries about Isabel when he learns that the woman was the last to know about Pedro’s romance with Luísa. Luísa suspects that Dominique has delivered the letters to Tonico.

Victoria announces that she will leave for Paris, and Clemencia cries. Pedro assures Teresa that he will not give in to Tonico’s blackmail. Tonico decides to publish the letters, but a mysterious fire breaks out in his newspaper.

Friday, 1/28 (Chapter 149)

Tonico demands that Borges find out who set fire to his newspaper. Caxias offers a truce to Solano, who refuses to surrender. Justina, Candida and Olu fear Guebo’s possible prison sentence.

Zayla tells Jamil that someone needs to take control of the Warriors. Elisa begs Solano to surrender. Tonico is accused of corruption in the chamber. Samuel surrenders Filinto. Pressed, Filinto confesses that he attempted against Pedro at the behest of Tonico.

Saturday, 1/29 (Chapter 150)

Pilar admires Samuel. Pedro, Teresa, Augusto and Leopoldina gather accusations against Tonico. Tonico asks Alencar to suspend the investigations against him. Luísa suffers from Isabel’s estrangement, and Dominique asks the princess to forgive her mother.

Nélio tells Dolores that they will find Mercedes. Teresa comments to Celestina that Nino’s manuscripts can stop Tonico. Tonico refuses to resign. Solano and Elisa flee. Dolores confronts Tonico, but Nélio pushes the two away.

Nos Tempos do Imperador chapters are provided by Globo and are subject to change without notice.

