Transphobic torpedo to Linn da Quebrada generates outrage on the web

Created to generate more interaction in the house surrounded by cameras, the anonymous message from Big Brother Brasil 22 shocked some of the program’s fans by showing a message considered prejudiced by viewers. Directed to Linn da Quebrada, the message, which asked if the participant was in a relationship, used a male pronoun for a person who identifies with the female gender.

“Are you (sic) single? There’s someone asking here lol”, says the torpedo. The message was even edited by the production, which added the feminine pronoun in the singular — but in parentheses. Even so, those responsible for the attraction were charged on social networks to expose the name of the person who wrote the text.

Socialite Narcisa Tamborindeguy, ex-wife of José Bonifácio, Boninho, who commands the BBB, demanded an attitude from her ex-partner: “Bonifácio, do something!!!!”, he wrote on Twitter.

Another user of the platform showed even more outrage at the transphobic joke directed at Linn. “It was always on purpose (…). because she presents herself as a woman, has a female image reading and has the pronoun SHE tattooed on her face! IT WAS ALWAYS ON PURPOSE”, he revolted.

The torpedo was created next to the keridometer as a way of generating curiosity among the participants and stoking possible reactions inside the house. The messages are published under total secrecy and may contain tips, hints or doubts. So far, no one from the show’s production has commented.