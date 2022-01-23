TV news shows couple having sex in the sea and makes a joke: “Heat gives appetite” | Arapiraca diary

Journalist Isabele Benito / Photo: Reproduction / SBT

SBT Rio caught a couple having sex in the sea on a beach in Rio, last Thursday (20), and broadcast it during the newscast, shown in the afternoon. In the studio, presenter Isabele Benito had fun introducing the report.

“There are some who enjoy the beach more, right? I didn’t know there was this modality. Can you do it, people? Rio 40 degrees, crowded beaches and, in this climate, there were people who took advantage of the calm of the sea, which we talked about now , and the rocking of the waves, to give that girlfriend. You can rotate”, asked the anchor, holding back laughter.

“Crowded beaches, clear sea water and lots of sun. In Arpoador, the strip of sand was all occupied by bathers. This week, the thermal sensation reached 50°C in Jacarepaguá, in the west of Rio. appetite, right? What can this couple say, the two took advantage of the calm of the sea to give that girlfriend a stand up paddle board and far from the sand. They used the waves to exchange many affections”, said the reporter, who was credited for the report.

The article showed the sexual act with blurred images and used the song Como uma Onda, by Lulu Santos, as a soundtrack. The VT also showed bathers robbed near the beach, but ended with a romantic mood: “The sunset at Arpoador will be marked by love”.

