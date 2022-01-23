Twilight: Robert Pattinson got too carried away in the kissing scene and had an ‘accident’ while auditioning for the film – Movie News

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart left the Twilight director worried about the intensity of the making out in the casting tests.

The romance between Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) in Twilight, which is available on Amazon Prime Video, was one of the most followed by the public there in the early 2000s and, as everyone already knows, the atmosphere also heated up behind the scenes from the beginning. The first interaction between the two was so intense that Robert Pattinson suffered a minor accident – and which made the film’s director, Catherine Hardwicke, worry a little about possible legal consequences.

Pattinson and Stewart met at the auditions to play the Twilight couple: the protagonist had already been chosen and the role of the vampire was still open. Well, our future Batman got a little too excited in the auditions and fell out of bed after recording a makeout scene with his new coworker. “Rob and Kristen were doing a kissing scene on my bed and he was so into it he fell to the floor. I was like, ‘dude, calm down,’ filming with my camera,” the filmmaker told New York Post.





The problem is that, at the time, Kristen Stewart was only 17 years old, while Robert Pattinson he was already 21 – which would make a relationship between them illegal. “I remember telling Rob, ‘Oh by the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s ilgeal to have sex.’ He was like, ‘ok, ok, whatever’, revealed Catherine Hardwicke.

Accidents aside, the chemistry between the two in front of the cameras was evident to the director – at the time, other famous names were also vying for the role. “By the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob.’ You could tell they had a lot of chemistry, but I was thinking, ‘Oh my God, I don’t want to do illegal things,’” Catherine said, recalling that the Twilight star was also very keen on Pattinson being cast.

In an interview with The New Yorker, the Spencer actress said she felt like she was “passing out” after auditioning with her love interest. “He came in with an intellectual manner combined with a ‘I don’t care for this job, but I’ll make it work.’ And I was like ‘the same thing with me’ (…) That’s what the movie needed and that’s what any people playing those roles needed to feel,” he recalled.





Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart together

the passion between Bella and Edward extended into real life and the two became one of the most reverberating backstage couples at the time. The relationship came to an end a year after the end of the saga, in Twilight: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. A series of controversies involving an alleged infidelity of Kristen Stewart circulated at the time and the pair confirmed the separation in early 2013.