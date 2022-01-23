Two Canadians Killed in Shooting at Luxury Resort Near Cancun | World

Two Canadians died after an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire at a luxury resort near Cancun, Mexico, according to the country’s security authorities.

The guests were in Riviera Maya, in the state of Quintana Roo, and had criminal records, according to police. Mexico’s security agents are still looking for another person, who is suspected of having shot and has a “long” criminal record in Canada.

Lucio Hernandez, Quintana Roo’s head of public security, confirmed on his Twitter account that gunshots had occurred amid “an argument between guests” at Hotel Xcaret.

In addition to the two dead, three people were injured and had to be taken to hospital, according to Hernandez. The security chief published photos of an alleged shooter, which shows a man in a gray coat and a black Covid-19 protective mask. (see photo of post below).

1 of 1 Hernández posted a photo of the suspect on his Twitter account — Photo: Reproduction Hernández posted a photo of the suspect on his Twitter account – Photo: Reproduction

Hotel Xcaret said it was a “targeted and isolated” incident and that it was helping those affected by the shooting. “We deeply regret the events that took place this afternoon,” he said in a statement.