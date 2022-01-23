Two days before the election, Berlusconi withdraws from running for president in Italy – International

Former prime minister and communications mogul Silvio Berlusconi announced this Saturday, the 22nd, the withdrawal of your candidacy to the presidency of Italy, two days before the start of the vote in Parliament.

“Il Cavaliere”, 85, has been campaigning for weeks to replace the president Sergio Mattarella, although few analysts believed he would have enough support to win.

In a statement during a virtual meeting with leaders of the Italian right, Berlusconi insisted he had enough votes, but out of “national responsibility”, he asked those who proposed his name to withdraw it.

“Today, Italy needs unity,” he said, alluding to the current covid-19 pandemic. “I will continue to serve my country in other ways,” he added.

The main candidate for the presidency remains the prime minister Mario Draghi, former president of European central bank who led Italy’s national unity government last year.

Berlusconi, whose party Strength Italy is a member of the government, repeated his wish that Draghi remain in office until the next legislative elections in 2023.

“I consider it necessary for the Draghi government to complete its work by the end of the legislature,” he wrote in a statement released by his spokesman.

In this way, it will be possible to guarantee the implementation of the reforms demanded by the European Union, launched a year ago to obtain post-covid European funds and avoid a government crisis.

Berlusconi said he would work with Matteo Salvini, from the anti-immigration party La Liga, and Giorgia Meloni, From brothers from Italy, far-right, to agree on a name capable of achieving “broad consensus”.

The Italian parliament begins on Monday to elect a new president of the Republic. In the first three rounds of voting, a two-thirds majority is required, but from the fourth round, a simple majority is sufficient.

The office of president in Italy is largely ceremonial, but it plays a crucial arbitration role during political crises and wields significant influence. The term of office is seven years. / AFP