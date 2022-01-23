UFC 270: Deiveson Figueiredo defeats Brandon Moreno in big fight and regains title | combat

It was a fight to go down in flyweight history (up to 57kg). The third meeting between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo was full of tension and ended with a happy ending for Brazil. The challenger won by unanimous decision (triple 48-47) and regained the belt thanks to the power of his right hand, which guaranteed knockdowns in decisive moments of the fight.

After drawing in the first fight and keeping the belt and being submitted in the second confrontation against the Mexican, Deiveson came back with a different attitude and had in Moreno a rival who valued his conquest. Still in the Octagon, he asked to face the fighter for the fourth time, this time in Mexico.

The fight started very balanced, but the Brazilian managed to unbalance the champion twice with kicks to the base. With just over a minute left in the round, Deiveson applied the takedown and went to the back, but the Mexican made a nice spin to escape the position and get back on his feet. There was still time for Moreno to land two low kicks and receive a hard left to the face.

The champion came back better in the second round and hit two hooks. Deiveson tried a rounded kick, but Moreno timed it well and took it down. The Brazilian made the turn and soon got to his feet, but the Mexican started to connect many punches to the challenger’s head. Figueiredo applied a takedown at the beginning of the third round, went to the back, but lost the position again. The Brazilian connected a left and swung his rival, but when he went up, he received a counterattack and felt it too, but both recovered quickly.

The fight gained contours of emotion. Deiveson knocked the Mexican off balance again with a low kick, but received another bomb to the head that made him retreat. In the moments of frank striking, Moreno was more accurate, but, in the final seconds of the round, the Brazilian hit a straight right that took the champion to a knockdown. The challenger felt the good moment and came back better for the fourth round, but without exposing himself too much. Moreno, however, sought a more open fight and was more effective than his rival.

Moreno got a takedown early in the last round, but the Brazilian escaped the position shortly after. With about two minutes to go, Deiveson landed a right bomb and knocked the champion down. In the end, the two went all-or-nothing with a lot of blows, but they both stayed on their feet.