UFC 270: Francis Ngannou Defeats Ciryl Gane In Main Event With Surprising Strategy | combat

Francis Ngannou is known for his enormous ability to knock out his opponents, but in the early hours of Saturday and Sunday, he had to show that he has more than heavy hands to keep the heavyweight belt (up to 120kg). Facing Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270, in Anaheim (USA), the Cameroonian suffered with his rival’s movement and standing skills in the first two rounds and found in grappling the solution to turn the fight around and defend the title with victory. by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46).

1 of 2 Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46) — Photo: Getty Images Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46) – Photo: Getty Images

Ngannou tried to corner his rival in the first seconds, but the challenger didn’t want to pay to see and entered his legs in search of the takedown. The champion defended himself and continued on his feet. Gane’s movement made it difficult for the Cameroonian, who could not find the distance. Skilled, the challenger varied the blows, sought the clinch when necessary and avoided being in the rival’s range of action. In the second round, the champion already seemed to show the first signs of fatigue, while Gane didn’t leave the strategy and undermined the opponent with his kicks.

The fight seemed to go smoothly for Gane as time went on, but after attempting a high kick, Ngannou locked his leg and put it down. On top, the champion, working the ground and pound, had his best moment, but allowed the Frenchman to get up. The Cameroonian managed one more takedown at the end, but did little on the ground.

2 of 2 Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46) — Photo: Getty Images Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46) – Photo: Getty Images

Ngannou seemed to have found the way. Surprisingly, the knockout player found salvation in grappling and got another takedown in the fourth round. Without much technique on the ground, but with a lot of strength, he managed to control his rival and play on top to guarantee the round. But in the fifth round it was Gane’s turn to execute his first takedown and try to play it safer. However, the champion managed the sweep, defended a heel hook, mounted the mount and managed the victory on points.