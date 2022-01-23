UK records less than 100,000 cases. Today there are 95,787 infections

THE The United Kingdom recorded, on the last day, 288 deaths and 95,787 new cases of Covid-19, the British health authorities announced this Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 15,709,059 infections and 153,490 fatalities.

The number of deaths from Covid-19 in the UK has been decreasing throughout the week. It is recalled that, this Tuesday, the country had added 438 deaths from Covid-19, the biggest increase since February 16, 2021, when 445 deaths were reported.

The #COVID-19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79 On 21 January 95,787 new cases and 288 deaths in 28 days of a positive test were reported in the UK. Our data includes the number of people receiving a first, second and booster dose of the #vaccine pic.twitter.com/N0BR7IWzSm — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) January 21, 2022

With regard to vaccination, the data released today reveal that 52,186,398 people (90.7%) have already been inoculated with a dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, while 48,082,636 (83.6%) already have the regimen. full vaccine. As for booster doses, 36,753,644 people have already been vaccinated (63.9%).

It is recalled that, as of next Thursday, the use of masks in shops, transport, schools and other closed public spaces, the presentation of a sanitary pass for access to nightclubs and major events and telecommuting.

However, five-day isolation for those who test positive for Covid-19 will continue to be mandatory.

