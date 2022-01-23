Understand why it’s still a good time to buy your own home

posted on 01/23/2022 06:00



Conquering their own home is the dream of many Brazilians, and it may not be too far away, because interest rates are still inviting. Experts say that investing in own property remains a good deal. The buyer exchanges the rent – ​​an expense with no return – for an installment, which is still an investment, because the good tends to appreciate in value.

“Interests have risen, but are still below the historical average, and this makes the installments fit in the pockets of consumers”, says Eduardo Aroeira, president of the Association of Companies in the Real Estate Market of the Federal District (Ademi-DF). He recalls that the inputs used by the sector are rising a lot and, later on, this will be passed on to the price of real estate. “So whoever can buy now is the best time,” he adds.

The end of worry about rent and financial security are among the main reasons to buy a property. In addition, there is a need discovered during the pandemic: the search for a more spacious and cozy environment, even for the home office, which is currently expanding.

According to data from a survey by the Behup Group, 25% of people have moved since the beginning of isolation, about 20% made the decision because of marriage, 4.6% because of separation, and a reasonable portion because of rent increase ( 14.4%) or the need for a bigger place (12.5%).

In March of last year, the basic rate of the economy (Selic), which was at the historic floor of 2% per year, rose again. Due to high and persistent inflation, both in Brazil and abroad, the Central Bank promoted consecutive increases in the Selic rate throughout 2021.

Currently, the base rate is at 9.25% per year and analysts warn that interest rates can go up to 12% per year. Therefore, the current moment is ideal for those who still want to buy a property. But be careful: the monthly fees cannot commit more than 30% of the monthly family income.

Due to the decision by the Central Bank, the five largest banks in the country — Itaú Unibanco, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal and Santander Brasil — raised their rates for home ownership, which are around 9% per year, plus the variation of the Referential Rate (TR). A Santander report projects that, although the demand for credit has increased in 2021, the pace is not expected to continue next year, precisely because of the interest rate hikes.

In fact, the real estate market remained warm during the pandemic, but it is not immune to the difficulties accentuated by inflation. According to the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit Entities (Abecip), there was a 3.9% drop in credit concessions for the purchase of real estate in October 2021 compared to September, while the Brazilian Chamber of Civil Construction Industry (Cbic ) points to a 9.5% decline in sales in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

In Brazil, the real estate market is important for the economy, highlights Felipe Queiroz, economist and researcher at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), in São Paulo. “Thinking about the chain as a whole, civil construction is fundamental because, in addition to employing many people — consequently activating the economy — it moves a series of production chains”, he explains.

Roberto Luís Troster, economist and consultant at Troster Associados and former chief economist at the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), shares the same view. “The real estate sector contributes with more than 2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In the last 12 months, there were R$ 194 billion in business, which is no small thing”, he says. According to Troster, however, the contribution could be higher, especially given a better funding system. “In other countries, the sector’s participation is more relevant. The financing situation here in Brazil needs to be improved”, he adds.

In the assessment of the former chief economist at Febraban, regardless of the form of acquisition or the situation of the national economy, people will continue looking for real estate. “But everything will depend on the cost of financing the home,” he points out.

Broker Danielly Almeida reinforces that, although many have suspended the purchase of property in the last quarter of 2021, getting out of rent is a good deal. “The high rent makes financing your own property advantageous. Last year, there were readjustments of 30%. It’s a lot”, he explains.

