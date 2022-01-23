Union prevents Santander from opening on Saturday in Blumenau and region

The Bank Workers Union of Blumenau and Region (SEEB) prevented Santander from acting with the national debt renegotiation campaign Desendivide this Saturday, 22nd. The reason is that national legislation prevents banks from operating on weekends.

Also on Thursday, a state injunction determined that each branch that operated this Saturday would need to pay a fine of R$500,000. According to Santander, the injunction was revoked. However, as the union was not formally notified, the validity of the injunction remains.

“To open in these exceptional situations, the bank needs to negotiate with the union movement and Santander did not do that. Santander does not have the practice of negotiating with the trade union movement. He wants to bulldoze, run over and ignore our work”, points out union president Edson Luiz Heemann.

The action was scheduled to take place between 10 am and 2 pm this Saturday. The agency tried to open the doors and even called the employees. However, after a long negotiation with the union, he released the bank workers.

In the case of the branch on Rua XV de Novembro, where Edson was present with posters and pamphlets, the union would still trigger the municipal health surveillance if the bank insisted on operating. According to them, the building is without air conditioning and running only with fans.

The union remained in the building until 2 pm to ensure that employees were not recalled. Also according to the president, the same action was repeated in all six Santander branches in the region.

In addition to the two on Rua XV, Blumenau has one in the Itoupava Norte neighborhood and another in Garcia. The same occurred in Pomerode and Gaspar. The actions should follow in the next two months, when Santander plans to resume the action.

receive news straight on cell joining the groups The Municipality Blumenau. Click on your preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram