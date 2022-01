Delta, American and United had 44 flights to China canceled after passengers tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival.| Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EFE/EPA

The US Department of Transportation on Friday announced the cancellation of 44 flights from China in response to the restriction imposed by Beijing against the same number of flights by US airlines due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to Washington, the Chinese government has suspended 44 flights by American Delta Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines after some passengers tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in China. In response, the US ordered the suspension of 44 flights by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Xiamen Airlines scheduled between January 30 and March 29, which were supposed to depart Los Angeles and New York to the Asian country.

According to the US Department of Transport, the Chinese decision was a “unilateral action contrary to the public interest and totally beyond the control” of the airlines, as passengers had tested negative before boarding the planes. In March 2020, the Chinese government restricted the number of foreign flights to the country. In June of the same year, then US President Donald Trump decided to ban Chinese airlines in response to Beijing’s refusal to lift these air restrictions, a situation that had been normalized last year.