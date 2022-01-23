US sends more military equipment to Ukraine

The United States has sent a new batch of military equipment to Ukraine, the US embassy in the country said in the early hours of Saturday (22). A cargo plane landed in Kiev with the equipment.







US sends more weapons to Ukraine Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

“The first shipment of the year with assistance to Ukraine, recently set by the President [Joe] Biden, arrived late in the evening. The shipment includes about 90 tons of lethal materials, including ammunition, for the defenders of Ukraine on the front line,” the Embassy said, noting that in 2021, more than US$650 million in military aid was sent.

Still on the consular headquarters, both the broadcaster “CNN” and the Bloomberg agency reported that the agency requested authorization from the State Department to send all non-essential employees and their families back to the country. There is fear for their safety in the event of the outbreak of the war between Ukrainians and Russians.

However, the department said on television that “for now, there is nothing to announce”, but that “as always, rigorous planning is being done in case the security situation deteriorates”.

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine is worsening day by day and there is fear of a new war in the region. While Western countries allied with Kiev denounce that Moscow is organizing an invasion by sending thousands of troops to the borders, the Kremlin says it will not attack the country and is only concerned about its “security”.

United Kingdom

On Saturday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu confirmed he would meet “soon” with his British counterpart Ben Wallace. The agenda will focus on the Ukrainian crisis.

The British are on the side of the US and EU in their defense of Kiev and are part of negotiations on an extremely tough sanctions plan against Moscow in the event of an invasion. .