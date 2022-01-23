Used car ‘ages’ to fit budget

The lack of more popular models in dealerships and the skyrocketing prices of the zero kilometer car pushed Brazilians into the used market, in which sales are at a record. The consumer, however, has to review his standard of demand many times to find a vehicle that fits his financial reality.

According to a survey based on advertisements published on the OLX portal, in 2018 consumers could find cars with two years of use for R$55,000. Today, it is only possible to opt for cars with five years of use for the same value, adjusted for inflation. Cars with two years of use, on the other hand, cost BRL 80,000 in advertisements published on the platform.

Used car sales rose 18.8% last year, surpassing 11 million units for the first time since the survey began in 2004 by Fenabrave, the association of vehicle dealerships. For every brand new car, almost six used ones are sold.

Although people are more interested in owning cars to avoid public transport, prices are the biggest obstacle. “Even in the midst of the crisis, the intention to purchase vehicles grew. As dealerships are not with high stock (new), the margin to negotiate the price is limited, “says the chief economist at OLX Brazil, Danilo Igliori.

After almost two years without his own car and using transport services by app, financial manager Newton Nagoshi was forced to buy a vehicle again. Among the main reasons are the need to go to work and the difficulty of getting around using the services of Uber and 99, which suffer from a reduction in drivers. With zero kilometer prices on the rise, the option was to look for used and more affordable models. “I wanted to spend around R$70,000 on a model from Japanese automakers, but the new car is much more expensive, costing R$130,000, so I bought a used one”, he says.

HIGH INTEREST

With the skyrocketing prices, the consumer is facing an advance in financing rates. In the case of Nagoshi, to avoid higher interest rates, the alternative was to research prices and purchase the used vehicle in cash, thus reducing the final amount paid for the asset.

After descending the stairs, the interest charged in the segment is going up by elevator. Back to the 2016 level, vehicle financing is now granted with annual interest of 27.5%, according to Central Bank (BC) credit statistics. In 12 months, the rate rose 8.5 percentage points, a high not seen since November 2008.

This is the biggest escalation in the cost of automotive financing in 13 years, fueled by the rise in the Selic rate, the greater credit risk in the midst of the economic crisis and the indebtedness of households.

Analysts estimate that more restrictive financial conditions tend to moderate demand. With consumption and supply starting to converge towards an equilibrium point, the price of cars should return to follow average inflation. In 2021, the 16.1% rise in new cars surpassed the 10.1% recorded in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official measure of inflation. “We expect a slowdown in the upward trend in prices from the second quarter onwards,” says Gabriela Joubert, chief analyst at Inter bank.

For consultant Cassio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, the accommodation of demand could pressure automakers’ banks to subsidize interest rates to reduce the cost of car financing.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

