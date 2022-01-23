Vaccine denier, Elizangela shows evolution; condition is still serious· TV News

A denialist of the vaccine against Covid-19, Elizangela showed good progress in her clinical condition this Saturday (22) after being hospitalized with respiratory sequelae caused by the coronavirus infection. Despite the improvement, the 67-year-old actress’ condition is still considered serious by the medical team.

“She remains with the same picture. Good evolution, without great pulmonary involvement. Just desaturating a little in small exercises”, informed Richard Équel to the TV news. He is a press officer for the Municipality of Guapimirim, a city in the Baixada Fluminense region, in Rio de Janeiro, where the actress is hospitalized.

Last Thursday (20), Elizangela was admitted to the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, and almost had to be intubated. She did not take any dose of the immunizer against Covid and was constantly criticizing the vaccination on her social media.

Despite the hospitalization, the hospital staff stated that the actress was no longer contaminated with the coronavirus when she entered the place. The problems were the serious sequelae caused by the infection in the lungs.

Elizangela will remain under observation for the next few days, waiting for a significant improvement in her condition. There is still no estimate for when she will be discharged. The report contacted the actress’ advice, but did not get a response. A new medical report should only come out on Monday (24), according to Équel.

The Globo soap opera veteran has maintained a speech against the immunizer since the beginning of mass vaccination during the pandemic. On her official Instagram profile, Elizangela even compared the injection with rape.