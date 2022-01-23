Venezuela’s referendum supporters call for the Supreme to intervene in the electoral commission | World

Some supporters of the attempt to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power through a referendum said on Saturday (22) that they would ask the country’s main court to review the conditions for collecting signatures established by the electoral commission.

The national electoral commission said earlier this week that three opposition groups had called for a recall vote against Maduro, which would require 4.2 million signatures of support to advance.

Venezuela’s Constitution allows officials who have completed at least half of their term to be removed from power by a vote. Maduro completed the first three years of his second term earlier this month.

The commission – with five members, three of whom have ties to the ruling party – said late on Friday that signatures in support of the referendum could be collected for just 12 hours on January 26 at just 1,200 locations. .

Two opposition figures – Nicmer Evans and César Pérez Vivas – emailed the Supreme Court asking it to review the commission’s decision and said in an online news conference that they would use all legal means to get the referendum.

“You would have to process five voters a minute for 12 hours” to hit the signature limit under the rules, commission member Roberto Picon, who is close to the opposition, said on Twitter on Friday. “It is not viable.”

Researchers say 7 in 10 Venezuelans would support a change of government as the country’s economic and social collapse continues.