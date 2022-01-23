Video: Man’s body found surrounded by 125 snakes | World-News | Online Diary

The strange case of a middle-aged man who died inside his own house, mysteriously, surrounded by 125 snakes, among them highly venomous. The story, which caused distress to the victim’s neighbors, also intrigued authorities in the state of Maryland, in the United States.

The case happened last Thursday (20) when the police were called by a neighbor of the victim who was surprised not to have seen him for more than a day. He decided to go to the house and saw him lying on the floor.

At the scene, the rescue teams found the death of the owner of the house, but they were surprised by the amount of snakes surrounding the place, intrigued the authorities: 125 animals lived scattered in aquariums around the house, among the species were the highly venomous, such as mamba. -black and rattlesnake.

The body of the American “collector” was sent to the Baltimore Medical Institute, where it will undergo an autopsy.

According to local animal control officials who were responsible for isolating the snakes, some of the reptiles found could not even be kept in captivity under state laws in the state.

“Our head of animal control said that in his more than 30 years of experience, he had never encountered this kind of thing before,” Jennifer Harris, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Animal Control Center, said in an interview.

“I want to reassure the community that none of the snakes escaped during the capture. I know people who live in the area are worried that they are in danger, but we made sure that all the snakes were safely rescued after you died.”

