Video. Rodrigo is careless and shows too much during a bath at BBB22

After Pedro Scooby, it was Rodrigo Mussi’s turn to be careless and end up showing too much during the bath at BBB22. With only 8 seconds, the video of the participant moved social networks on Friday night (21/1).

In the images, the brother seems to forget about the cameras and lowers his swim trunks for better cleaning of the place.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) Rodrigo Mussi, 36, is a model, administrator and commercial manager at a multinational. Born in São José dos Campos, in São Paulo, the young man is a promise on the reality show Big Brother BrasilPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (8) Rodrigo grew up in a troubled home. At age 8, he saw his parents separate. Then he moved in with his mother, who kicked him out of the house when he was 12 years old.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (1) With nowhere to go, the model went to live with her father. Upon reaching the age of majority, however, he saw history repeat itself when he was also expelled from his parent’s house. Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (11) Rodrigo had to fend for himself at the age of 18. Thanks to an internship he was doing at the time, he was able to pay rent and then entered the business school.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (5) At 21, he became the youngest manager in Brazil at the bank where he worked. During this period, he was very close to his paternal grandmother.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (2) Just before turning 30, Rodrigo’s father came to him regretting having abandoned him. In an interview with Gshow, the administrator revealed that it was the last time he saw the parentPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22 “He started to get back together and asked me out, apologized to me, which took me by surprise. That day, I decided to follow him home by car. I saw him hit, I ran away, but he died in my lap,” said Mussi.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (9) After the death of his father, Rodrigo moved to Australia, where he worked as a bricklayer, dishwasher, bartender and, after being discovered by scouts, he also worked as a model. Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (7) In the land of kangaroos, he fell in love with a Brazilian and got married. The relationship did not work out and the model returned to Brazil with nothing. Here, he participated in a selection process in a pharmaceutical industry, was approved and fulfilled his dream of working in a multinationalPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (3) When things looked better, the brother suffered a great loss. With Covid, Rodrigo’s grandmother died. Today, the model only has contact with the brothersPlayback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (4) Despite his history, the paulista says he is a happy, cheerful person who likes a good party.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (6) After being chosen to integrate the participants of the most watched house in Brazil, Rodrigo promised to use all his determination to win the award.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (12) On social media, the model already has a famous fan. In addition, he has already received a message from nothing more and nothing less than Anitta. In a tweet, the singer declared “to be in love”, asked the paulista “not to disappoint” and said that she will wait for him at the door of Estúdio Globo.Playback / Instagram Rodrigo-bbb-22-participant (10) On Instagram, the member of the popcorn group already has more than half a million followersPlayback / Instagram 0

“This year they don’t care about the cameras,” commented one Twitter user. Others thanked the page Reality Sightings by the registry.

See the video