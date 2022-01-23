Vivo launches three new broadband internet plans of up to 600 Mega with Globoplay subscription

Operator Vivo announced this week that it launched new broadband internet plans that include a Globoplay subscription included in the package, a benefit that allows access to Globo’s streaming platform and a huge catalog of films, series and soap operas created by the Brazilian broadcaster. .

As stated on the operator’s website, there are three new residential broadband internet plans that are available to consumers and have a subscription to the Globoplay streaming platform included in the package, namely: 200 Mega for R$99.99/month, 300 Mega for R$119.99/month and 600 Mega for R$159.99 per month.

In all plans, the contracting party will also have support for the remote assistance of Vivo Home Assistant and digital services that FunKids, Skeelo Audiobooks, Band News, Estádio TNT Sports and Bancah Jornals, options that cover resources from children’s channels to sports.