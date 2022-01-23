Volkswagen manufactures first units of Nova Kombi in Hannover

Volkswagen started pre-production of the Nova Kombi in Hannover, Lower Saxony. The light and electric commercial of the German brand is still camouflaged in its first copies, but soon the curtain will open.

With a worldwide launch scheduled for March 9, the production model of the ID.Buzz concept will work on three fronts to bring not only nostalgia, but also the future of urban mobility.

Through a video, VW showed the Nova Kombi leaving the factory’s assembly lines, which is the same age as the Anchieta plant.

Already with pre-sales started, the Volkswagen van will reach the European market in the autumn of the region, with a passenger version and another as a van (photos).

Built on the MEB modular platform, the Nova Kombi will be the first “emotional” model of the ID line, after the concepts.

The German brand has always made it clear that the past will have a strong influence on the future of its range of electric cars, having used for this, even electrified classics such as Beetle and Kombi.

As far as is known, the Nova Kombi will appear in a third proposal, which will be supported by Volkswagen’s MOIA sharing program.

In this case, it will be a passenger van with autonomous driving and limited circulation, to serve as the last modal alternative to the destination.

In the passenger version, VW should replicate the old versions of the Kombi, some of them still existing in the T7, such as Multivan, Transporter and Caravelle, in addition to California.

As it is an emotional vehicle, which refers to the past, Nova Kombi must be present in markets where it operated, such as the USA.

Likewise, we shouldn’t be surprised if VW decides to import this product with the ID.3 and ID.4 models.

It is even possible that the name Kombi will be resurrected as it was in the case of the last Beetle.

With sales of electric light commercial vehicles going up here, even if discreetly, Nova Kombi Furgão can resume its proposal as well.

VW marketing will not need effort to promote both, after all, the Kombi is almost a national historical and cultural heritage.

In the case of the van, VW’s promise is of a truly commercial vehicle, so much so that it will be sold by the Nutzfahrzeuge division, which now promotes the new “Kombinationsfahrzeug” in the video below:

Volkswagen ID.Buzz – Photo Gallery