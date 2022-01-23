Weather warmed up! Lara and Ravi have sex in ‘A Place in the Sun’; know how it will be





Willing to do anything to forget about Christian/Renato (Cauâ Reymond), Lara (Andréia Horta) will not only surprise her by showing her feelings for Ravi (Juan Paiva), but will end up having a night of love with her longtime friend, in A Lugar In The Sun. The information is from TV News.

Upon being abandoned by Christian once again, Nota’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will grow even closer to Ravi.

The couple of friends will be alone in the restaurant in Minas Gerais and, at a given moment, they will start dancing together and the atmosphere will roll. Lara will take the opportunity and start kissing her friend right there. She will take him home, but Joy’s ex-boyfriend (Lara Tremouroux) will question the beauty.

“What is it? You didn’t…”, the cook will ask, scared. “No, on the contrary: I really want it, and I’ve been wanting it for so long…”, Ravi will say. Even before finishing the sentence, Lara will interrupt him with a kiss, and both will continue with the caresses.