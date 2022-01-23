WhatsApp beta brings improvement that allows you to customize voice call screen

WhatsApp beta for iOS received, this weekend, another update that brought an improvement to the voice call screen made through the app. The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo.
According to the developers, this is yet another aesthetic detail that wins the messenger’s attention, since the old static screen is “out of date”.
That’s because now the background of voice calls is the wallpaper of the chat itself. As the feature is still in beta, WhatsApp only displays the default option.
You can check it out in the image below:
It is possible that when the improvement is stable, the user will be able to see the wallpaper of each conversation individually. Thus, the experience will be even more personalized, since it is already possible to define an image for each chat within the app.
For now, the change is only available to users of the trial version on iOS, but soon the novelty can also reach the public that uses WhatsApp beta on Android.
Despite being a simple cosmetic change, the feature shows that the app team continues to make design improvements, even if some don’t meet the public’s desire.
It is worth remembering that it will soon be possible to transfer conversations between WhatsApp on Android and iOS, as the functionality has entered the testing phase.