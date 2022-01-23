WhatsApp beta brings improvement that allows you to customize voice call screen

WhatsApp beta for iOS received, this weekend, another update that brought an improvement to the voice call screen made through the app. The novelty was discovered by the staff of WABetaInfo.

According to the developers, this is yet another aesthetic detail that wins the messenger’s attention, since the old static screen is “out of date”.

That’s because now the background of voice calls is the wallpaper of the chat itself. As the feature is still in beta, WhatsApp only displays the default option.

You can check it out in the image below: