Where to watch, teams and refereeing

Palmeiras starts its 2022 season this Sunday, against Novorizontino, in Novo Horizonte, in the interior of São Paulo. The match for the Paulista Championship is the kick-off of the tournament and was anticipated from the 5th round, as Verdão will be in the middle of the World Cup on the date stipulated by the original table.

It will be the first official test of the club alviverde of the year, and against a rival that they know very well, since they faced him in four opportunities in the second phase of the State in the last seven years.

It is difficult to predict a team, as Palmeiras has not allowed the presence of journalists in training due to the protocols to prevent covid-19. But according to the training games already carried out, it is to be imagined that Abel will not physically force the team and maybe test some pieces throughout the game.

Time and Location

The match will take place at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte. The kick off whistle will take place at 16:00.

where to watch

The match will be shown by: Record (open TV), SporTV (closed TV), Play Plus (Streaming), Paulistão Play (YouTube), Premiere (Pay Per View)

Arbitration

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois

Probable Escalations

NOVORIZONTAL: Giovanni; Felipe Rodrigues, Bruno Aguiar, Edson Silva and Guilherme Lazaroni; João Pedro, Willean Lepo (Anderson Rosa) and Marcinho; Danielzinho, Douglas Baggio and Michel Douglas. Technician: Leo Condé

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke (Marcos Rocha), Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Gustavo Scarpa (Atuesta); Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Rony. Technician: Abel Ferreira

embezzlement

Palmeiras will not have Kuscevic, who performed for the Chilean national team.