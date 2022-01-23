White House: Biden discusses alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine with National Security team

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220123/casa-branca-biden-discute-suposta-agressao-russa-contra-ucrania-com-equipe-de-seguranca-nacional-21128352.html

US President Joe Biden held a meeting with his National Security team, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, one day… 2022.01.23, Sputnik Brazil

“Today, President Biden met in person and virtually with his National Security team at Camp David to discuss Russia’s continued aggressive actions against Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement. According to the statement, Sullivan and adviser Steve Ricchetti joined Biden at Camp David, while other Homeland Security officials connected with the president via video conference. “President Biden has stated again that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with our allies and partners,” the White House said. On Friday (21), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Geneva. The head of US diplomacy has promised to give a written response to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees next week.

