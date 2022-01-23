White House: Biden discusses alleged Russian aggression against Ukraine with National Security team

“Today, President Biden met in person and virtually with his National Security team at Camp David to discuss Russia’s continued aggressive actions against Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement. According to the statement, Sullivan and adviser Steve Ricchetti joined Biden at Camp David, while other Homeland Security officials connected with the president via video conference. “President Biden has stated again that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with our allies and partners,” the White House said. On Friday (21), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Geneva. The head of US diplomacy has promised to give a written response to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees next week.

05:02 2022.01.23

US President Joe Biden held a meeting with his National Security team, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, a day after Russian Chancellor Sergei Lavrov met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, media reports.

“Today, President Biden met in person and virtually with his National Security team at Camp David to discuss Russia’s continued aggressive actions against Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Biden was briefed on the current state of Russian military operations on Ukraine’s borders and discussed both our ongoing efforts to de-escalate the situation with diplomacy and our range of deterrent measures that are being closely coordinated with our allies and partners, including ongoing deliveries of security assistance to Ukraine,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Sullivan and adviser Steve Ricchetti joined Biden at Camp David, while other Homeland Security officials connected with the president via video conference.

“President Biden has stated again that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with our allies and partners,” the White House said.
On Friday (21), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Geneva. The head of American diplomacy promised give a written response to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees next week.

