WHO predicts pandemic could end after omicron

AFP reported this Sunday (23) that the World Health Organization, the WHO, predicts that it is ‘plausible’ that the new coronavirus pandemic will end after the wave of the omicron variant. The news agency’s message was disseminated via Twitter.

What does the WHO say?

Recently, the organization stated that, despite the ohmicron be the main variant of covid infections in the world, in Africa, the number of new cases fell by 20% and deaths by 8%.

Even with the general decline, there was a specific increase in infections in Tunisia and Morocco, which shows that the new wave of the variant has not yet passed. This information is as of January 22, 2022.

The WHO has approved 11 drugs to treat Covid-19 and reviews the oral antivirals paxlovid, from Pfizer, and molnupiravir from Merck. Manufacturers argue that these therapies offer hope for lowering the risk of hospitalization in some patients.

The agency also participates in negotiations to ensure that there is a “global capacity for equitable and sustainable supply and access”.

WHO has started shipping limited batches of the immunosuppressant Tocilizumab to African countries. The aim is to treat critically ill patients.

