who should leader Douglas appoint to the first wall?

The first wall of BBB22 takes place this Sunday (23rd) and is giving a lot to talk about. The leader Douglas Silva will indicate a brother or sister for the hot seat, whose result will be out on Tuesday (25).

This week, Arthur Aguiar, Barbara, Laís and Rodrigo are immune thanks to the immunity tests conquered over the last few days – remembering that Rodrigo conquered the autoimmune angel. Therefore, these four brothers, in addition to Douglas, cannot be nominated this week.

BBB22 poll: who should leader Douglas indicate to the first wall?

Remember the dynamics of the week

The first week of BBB22 had high emotions. In the Tuesday edition (18), the presenter Thaddeus Schmidt disclosed the dynamics that perpetuated the days in the house.

On Wednesday (19), the duo Bárbara and Laís won the Pipoca Group Immunity Test, guaranteeing they will stay in the house for another week. On Thursday (20), Douglas Silva and Arthur Aguiar won immunity after the same test directed to the Camarote group. On Friday (21), Douglas – once again – and Rodrigo won the Super Proof of the leader and the angel in the afternoon, with the angel being autoimmune. On Friday’s live, after a quick test of luck, Douglas took the lead and Rodrigo, the angel.

Remember the dynamics and learn how the construction of today’s wall will be (23):

Tuesday (18) – Immunity (resistance) test for Popcorn

Thursday (20) – Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn a Quebrada enter the house in the morning; test between the cabins

Friday (21) – Super Race with Popcorn and Cabins. One will be the Leader and the Autoimmune Angel

Sunday (23) – Triple Wall Formation with Bate e Volta. Each one of the house will indicate 2 for the Paredão. The one indicated by the Leader indicates one on the counter.

